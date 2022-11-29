Florida Supreme Court Justice Recuses Herself From Fight Ove...

News From Law.com

A Florida Supreme Court justice recused herself from presiding over litigation in which her husband is a member of the entity whose conduct is at issue—the Sixth District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission—following two motions to disqualify filed last week against her. And the cases underlying those motions against Justice Jamie Grosshans are based on a dispute over whether several nominees meet residency requirements to fill vacancies on a revamped Fifth District Court of Appeal and a new Sixth District Court of Appeal.

Government

November 29, 2022, 10:02 AM