Florida Supreme Court Justice Faces Second Motion to Disqual...

Bad news for Justice Jamie Grosshans. On Wednesday, Petitioner Whitney Boan, a solo practitioner based in Orlando, filed a second motion to disqualify Florida Supreme Court Justice Grosshans from presiding over litigation in which her husband is a member of the entity whose conduct is at issue. And the underlying cases are based on a dispute about whether several nominees meet residency requirements to fill vacancies on a new Sixth District Court of Appeal and a revamped Fifth District Court of Appeal.

Government

November 23, 2022, 4:24 PM