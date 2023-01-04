Florida Supreme Court Hits Ex-Judge With Public Reprimand | ...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court entered an order of public reprimand against former Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mark Blumstein, who failed to abide by the law when he wore his military uniform in campaign materials and failed to provide appropriate disclaimers in those reelection campaign materials. Scott Fingerhut, a judicial ethics expert at Florida International University College of Law, who is not involved in the disciplinary action, said, "We must remind ourselves .. justice cannot be for one side alone."

January 04, 2023, 1:56 PM