Florida Supreme Court Disbars Coral Gables Insurance Attorne...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court disbarred Scot Strems, the sole partner and owner of the Strems Law Firm in Coral Gables, for his inadequate staffing and insufficient office procedures that resulted in client neglect, case dismissals, aggravated jurists, and costly sanctions on a near-weekly basis. Benedict P. Kuehne, a partner at Kuehne Davis Law, was among the attorneys representing the respondent, Strems, whose once rapidly growing law firm, at one point, had three litigation attorneys, "with each managing approximately 700 cases."

Government

December 27, 2022, 10:43 AM