News From Law.com

An attorney suspended for 91 days after filing more than 3,000 Engle-progeny claims and failing, in part, to properly investigate the cases, had the Florida Supreme Court Thursday deny his petition for reinstatement. The ruling is bad news for the respondent, Norwood Sherman Wilner of the Jax Litigation Group.

Government

March 14, 2024, 3:27 PM

nature of claim: /