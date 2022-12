New Suit - Patent

Eversheds Sutherland filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Florida Northern District Court on behalf of Florida State University Research Foundation Inc. The suit, which takes aim at SentiMetal Journey LLC, asserts two patents for inventions resulting from Florida State University's academic research on linear actuator technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00430, Florida State University Research Foundation, Inc. v. SentiMetal Journey, LLC.