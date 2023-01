New Suit - Trademark

Florida State University filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by Thoits Law, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case is 1:23-cv-00188, Florida State University et al v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A to the Complaint.