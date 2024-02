News From Law.com

The investigative panel of the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission called for the state Supreme Court to publicly reprimand an Orlando-area judge. Osceola Circuit Judge John Beamer is facing scrutiny from the JQC over his failure to issue timely rulings. Andrew Berman, an ethics expert and partner at Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf in Miami who is not involved in the matter, noted that "justice delayed is justice denied."

February 26, 2024, 2:01 PM

