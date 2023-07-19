The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and other plaintiffs sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials and election supervisors on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Weil, Gotshal & Manges, centers on an amendment to the Florida Constitution that restored voting rights to Florida residents with prior felony convictions. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of having ‘created and perpetuated a bureaucratic morass’ in order to prevent people with felony convictions from voting in spite of the amendment’s passage in 2018. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22688, Florida Rights Resotration Coalition et al v. Governor of Florida et al.
Government
July 19, 2023, 1:10 PM