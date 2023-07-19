New Suit - Voting Rights

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition and other plaintiffs sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials and election supervisors on Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by Weil, Gotshal & Manges, centers on an amendment to the Florida Constitution that restored voting rights to Florida residents with prior felony convictions. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of having ‘created and perpetuated a bureaucratic morass’ in order to prevent people with felony convictions from voting in spite of the amendment’s passage in 2018. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22688, Florida Rights Resotration Coalition et al v. Governor of Florida et al.

Government

July 19, 2023, 1:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Angel Sanchez

Autumn Waite

Brandon Walthour

Florida Rights Resotration Coalition

Rhoshanda Jones

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Alachua County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Baker County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Bay County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Bradford County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Brevard County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Calhoun County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Charlotte County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Citrus County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Clay County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Collier County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Columbia County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Dixie County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Escambia County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Flagler County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Franklin County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Gadsden County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Gilchrist County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Glades County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Gulf County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Hamilton County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Hardee County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Hendry County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Hernando County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Highlands County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Hillsborough County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Holmes County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Indian River County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Jackson County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Jefferson County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Lafayette County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Lake County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Lee County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Leon County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Levy County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Liberty County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Madison County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Manatee County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Marion County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Martin County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Miami-Dade County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Monroe County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Nassau County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Okaloosa County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Okeechobee County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Osceola County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Palm Beach County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Pasco County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Pinellas County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Polk County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Putnam County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Santa Rosa County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Sarasota County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Seminole County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of St. Johns County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of St. Lucie County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Sumter County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Suwannee County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Taylor County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Union County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Wakulla County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Walton County

Clerk of the Court and Comptroller of Washington County

Clerk of the Court of Broward County

Clerk of the Court of DeSoto County

Clerk of the Court of Duval County

Clerk of the Court of Orange County

Clerk of the Court of Volusia County

Commissioner of the Florida Commission on Offender Review

Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Comptroller of Orange County

Florida Secretary of State

Governor of Florida

Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections

Supervisor of Elections for Alachua County

Supervisor of Elections for Baker County

Supervisor of Elections for Bay County

Supervisor of Elections for Bradford County

Supervisor of Elections for Brevard County

Supervisor of Elections for Broward County

Supervisor of Elections for Calhoun County

Supervisor of Elections for Charlotte County

Supervisor of Elections for Citrus County

Supervisor of Elections for Clay County

Supervisor of Elections for Collier County

Supervisor of Elections for Columbia County

Supervisor of Elections for DeSoto County

Supervisor of Elections for Dixie County

Supervisor of Elections for Duval County

Supervisor of Elections for Escambia County

Supervisor of Elections for Flagler County

Supervisor of Elections for Franklin County

Supervisor of Elections for Gadsen County

Supervisor of Elections for Gilchrist County

Supervisor of Elections for Glades County

Supervisor of Elections for Gulf County

Supervisor of Elections for Hamilton County

Supervisor of Elections for Hardee County

Supervisor of Elections for Hendry County

Supervisor of Elections for Hernando County

Supervisor of Elections for Highlands County

Supervisor of Elections for Hillsborough County

Supervisor of Elections for Holmes County

Supervisor of Elections for Indian River County

Supervisor of Elections for Jackson County

Supervisor of Elections for Jefferson County

Supervisor of Elections for Lafayette County

Supervisor of Elections for Lake County

Supervisor of Elections for Lee County

Supervisor of Elections for Leon County

Supervisor of Elections for Levy County

Supervisor of Elections for Liberty County

Supervisor of Elections for Madison County

Supervisor of Elections for Manatee County

Supervisor of Elections for Martin County

Supervisor of Elections for Miami-Dade County

Supervisor of Elections for Monroe County

Supervisor of Elections for Nassau County

Supervisor of Elections for Okaloosa County

Supervisor of Elections for Okeechobee County

Supervisor of Elections for Orange County

Supervisor of Elections for Osceola County

Supervisor of Elections for Palm Beach County

Supervisor of Elections for Pasco County

Supervisor of Elections for Pinellas County

Supervisor of Elections for Polk County

Supervisor of Elections for Putnam County

Supervisor of Elections for Santa Rosa County

Supervisor of Elections for Sarasota County

Supervisor of Elections for Seminole County

Supervisor of Elections for St. Johns County

Supervisor of Elections for St. Lucie County

Supervisor of Elections for Sumter County

Supervisor of Elections for Suwannee County

Supervisor of Elections for Taylor County

Supervisor of Elections for Union County

Supervisor of Elections for Volusia County

Supervisor of Elections for Wakulla County

Supervisor of Elections for Walton County

Supervisor of Elections for Washington County

nature of claim: 441/over alleged voting rights violations