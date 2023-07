New Suit - Trademark

Hill Ward Henderson filed a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and false advertising Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Florida National University. The suit targets Joao Osorio for allegedly using the 'Florida National' mark to imply a false partnership between the university brand and his various business ventures. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22537, Florida National University, Inc. v. Osorio.

Education

July 07, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Florida National University, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Hill Ward Henderson

defendants

Joao Osorio

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims