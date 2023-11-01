Florida Lawyer Who Was Sentenced for Narcotics Was Also a Do...

News From Law.com

In November, Dr. Ronald Stuart Lubetsky was handed a five-year prison term by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks for his illegal distribution of narcotics, including oxycodone and morphine. Unitil Tuesday the wall-to-wall national coverage of the South Florida doctor's arrest and conviction only referenced Dr. Lubetsky. But then The Florida Bar announced a felony suspension of attorney Ronald Stuart Lubetsky who became a lawyer in Florida in 2002, but was a physician long before that.

November 01, 2023, 3:18 PM

