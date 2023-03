News From Law.com

The validity of a handwritten note purporting to correct the emergency room records of a patient being seen at a South Florida hospital was one of the last hurdles needed to secure a recent $4 million settlement for the estate of a Florida man who died of a heart attack while in the ER, according to two Miami Lakes attorneys who represented the man's estate on behalf of his two surviving minor daughters.

Health Care

March 30, 2023, 7:37 PM

nature of claim: /