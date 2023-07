Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over surety bond payments for subcontract renovation work, was filed by the Kendrick Law Firm on behalf of Florida Keys Electric Inc. The case is 4:23-cv-10060, Florida Keys Electric, Inc. v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 5:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Florida Keys Electric, Inc.

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract