Florida Jury Slams Hit-and-Run Defendants With Over $100M Ve...

Jurors awarded a man, severely injured after being struck in a double hit-and-run crash, with a nine-figure state court verdict after his South Florida attorneys illustrated the theme of what a "human life is worth." Patrick Montoya and Markus Kamberger, a partner and senior counsel, respectively, at Whitfield Coleman Montoya in Coral Gables, represented the plaintiffs, Jose Cruz, his girlfriend, and their children, against the defendants, Damany Harrison, Andre Thompson and Alberta Amoateng.

May 24, 2023, 2:53 PM

