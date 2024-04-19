News From Law.com

A Florida jury sided with Johnson & Johnson in the first ovarian cancer verdict since its subsidiary's failed talc bankruptcies. Thursday's defense verdict comes in the second talc trial since the talc bankruptcies were dismissed last year; the first trial ended in a mistrial last month. A team from King & Spalding represented Johnson & Johnson, which criticized plaintiffs' firm Beasley Allen for bringing the case. Johnson & Johnson has moved to disqualify Beasley Allen from the talc litigation.

