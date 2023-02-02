Florida Jury Returns $7.9M Verdict in Aggressively Litigated...

News From Law.com

A Palm Beach Circuit Court jury returned a multimillion-dollar verdict award to the plaintiffs, Herbert and Jeanne Siegel, after they found the defendant, YSC Florida LLC, breached a purchase contract and failed to disclose the true condition of a mansion. Daniel A. Thomas and Gregory S. Weiss, shareholders at Mrachek, Fitzgerald, Rose, Konopka, Thomas & Weiss in West Palm Beach, represented the couple. Jeanne Siegel was the caretaker for Herbert Siegel, whose advanced age—and not because he became sick from the coronavirus—prevented them from attending the trial in person.

February 02, 2023, 4:11 PM