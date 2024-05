News From Law.com

In a legal win for a South Florida attorney, a jury awarded plaintiff Megan Alvira $3.2 million in a case that left insurer State Farm liable for coverage. But attorney Jordan Redavid, a Fischer Redavid partner, gambled on a litigation strategy that initially appeared to be worrisome but eventually succeeded. The Hollywood attorney credits his decision to bifurcate the case for the successful outcome in the suit against defendant Barbara Lynn Jeter of Fort Myers.

Insurance

May 14, 2024, 11:53 AM

nature of claim: /