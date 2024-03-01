Florida Jurors to Begin Deliberations in First Ovarian Talc ...

News From Law.com

The first ovarian cancer trial in three years over Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder wrapped up on Friday before jurors in Miami.The trial, which began on Feb. 13, is the first against Johnson & Johnson since a bankruptcy judge tossed subsidiary LTL Management's second Chapter 11 cases last year.Miami-Dade Circuit Judge William Thomas is overseeing the trial, which involves plaintiff Bob Sugarman, who is suing on behalf of his wife, Marilyn Seksin, an anesthesiologist who died in 2019 from ovarian cancer.

