Florida Judge Sanctions New York Law Firm, Former Partner | ...

A South Florida judge ordered a New York law firm and its former partner to pay sanctions as a result of its failure to timely respond to a complaint asserting malicious prosecution, stemming from a spat involving a Palm Beach County country club election nearly a decade ago. Joshua Dubin, president of Dubin Research & Consulting in New York who is representing plaintiff Laura Perlmutter, the wife of the Marvel Entertainment LLC chairman, said, "When a court orders you to do something, you must do it."

October 11, 2022, 3:35 PM