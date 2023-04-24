Florida Judge Rules Against Class Action Trend Seeking Inter...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Miami ruled that a potential residential property class failed to prove that they are entitled to interest under their insurance policies following a delay in payment on their claims until an appraisal panel later entered an award. James Gillenwater and Mark Salky, shareholders at Greenberg Traurig in Miami, said the case, in which they represent the defendants, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Co. against the plaintiffs, Joan Riley and Linda Scott, shut down the latest Florida insurance class action trend.

