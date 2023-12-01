Florida Judge Faces New Charges After Supreme Court Rejects ...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Qualifications Commission filed new charges against a judge, following the Florida Supreme Court's nixing of the previous sanctions proposed by the JQC in the inquiry. And the bad news for Judge Wayne Culver, who is alleged in the amended notice of formal charges of committing violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct in a third case, it signals the high court actively and seriously "embraces its institutional management and oversight role," said Anthony V. Alfieri, the Center for Ethics and Public Service director at the University of Miami School of Law.

