Florida Judge Enters Ruling in Lawsuit Against Defense Couns...

A federal judge in Miami had strong feelings about a ruling that dismissed a redirected class action lawsuit against the defense attorneys who advised their crypto clients to exercise their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to an SEC subpoena. U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola, Jr. ruled that the desired outcome sought by the plaintiffs, who include Francisco Gonzalez and Eric Villanueva, in their lawsuit against the defendant attorneys, Andrew Porter and his law firm, Salvatore Prescott Porter & Porter, "would wreak the criminal justice system."

April 14, 2023, 2:21 PM

