Florida Judge Awards Gilead Sciences $131M Judgment | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Good news for attorneys of an Am Law 200 firm that represented Gilead Sciences Inc., after a federal judge in Florida entered a nine-figure final default judgment in their client's favor.Geoffrey Potter, a partner at Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler in New York, was among the attorneys that represented the plaintiff, Gilead. And they sued the defendants, which consisted of several healthcare clinics, pharmacies, prescribers, and lab testing facilities, for their alleged scheme to steal millions of dollars from Gilead's medication assistance program or MAP.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 09, 2023, 1:29 PM