Florida Judge Adds $4.8M Additur After Jurys Failure in Its ...

After a Florida state court jury returned a $1 million verdict in a medical malpractice trial, the victim's legal counsel asked the judge for an additur order over the lack of past and future medical expenses—and it worked. "The verdict awarded future non-economic damages but no damages for non-economic in the past, which is inconsistent and inadequate, as is the award of only the noninsured portion of the past medical bills and a zero dollar award for future medical damages," Broward Circuit Judge Carol Lisa Phillips ruled in the order granting additur of over $4.89 million.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 4:58 PM