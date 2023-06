Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a petition for enforcement of attorney’s fees charging lien against Zurich American Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Christopher F. Zacarias on behalf of the Florida Injury Law Firm. The case is 6:23-cv-01188, Florida Injury Law Firm, P.A. v. Zurich American Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 27, 2023, 4:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Florida Injury Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Zurich American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute