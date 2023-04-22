The Florida Growers Association, National Council of Agricultural Employers, Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association and other groups representing agricultural employers sued several U.S. Department of Labor officials on Friday to block a new rule increasing the wages of foreign agricultural workers. The complaint, backed by Smith, Gambrell & Russell and Simons Hall Johnston, seeks a preliminary injunction and also asks the court to invalidate any wage-setting rule based on the 'Adverse Effect Wage Rate.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00889, Florida Growers Association, Inc. et al v. Su et al.
Agriculture
April 22, 2023, 12:21 PM