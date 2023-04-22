New Suit - Employment

The Florida Growers Association, National Council of Agricultural Employers, Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association and other groups representing agricultural employers sued several U.S. Department of Labor officials on Friday to block a new rule increasing the wages of foreign agricultural workers. The complaint, backed by Smith, Gambrell & Russell and Simons Hall Johnston, seeks a preliminary injunction and also asks the court to invalidate any wage-setting rule based on the 'Adverse Effect Wage Rate.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00889, Florida Growers Association, Inc. et al v. Su et al.

Agriculture

April 22, 2023, 12:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Florida Citrus Mutual

Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association

Florida Growers Association, Inc.

Franberry Farms, LLC

G&F Farms, LLC

National Council of Agricultural Employers

Plaintiffs

Freeborn & Peters

defendants

Act Admin Wage Hour Jessica Looman

Acting Sec. Labor Julie A. Su

Admin Empl Train Brian Pasternak

Prin. Dep. Asst. Sec Brent Parton

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision