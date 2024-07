News From Law.com

The Florida governor appointed Kansas Gooden, a shareholder at Boyd & Jenerette, to the Third District Court of Appeal. David Gersten, a partner in the commercial litigation practice group at the Miami office of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and a former chief judge at the Third DCA who had Gooden as an intern, said she would add "diversity of background" to that bench.

July 02, 2024, 4:31 PM