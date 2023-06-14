Florida Federal Judge Slashes $1.8M Ask in Attorney Fees by ...

News From Law.com

A federal judge in Florida granted in part over $850,000 in attorney fees for the lawyers of one Am Law 100 firm, but only after cutting the original amount by more than half. U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber entered the order in a case involving the plaintiff, Creative Choice Homes XXX LCC, who sued the defendants, Amtax Holdings 690 LLC and Protech 2005-C LLC, over partnership agreements, resulting in counterclaims and a judicial finding that, in fact, it was the plaintiffs who breached the partnership agreement.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 14, 2023, 4:48 PM

