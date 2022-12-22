Florida Federal Judge Sanctions 3M for Brazen Abuse of the L...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge sanctioned 3M on Thursday for switching its liability position in the combat earplug multidistrict litigation, a move that was a "brazen abuse of the litigation process" and the "epitome of bad faith." U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers barred 3M from arguing that its subsidiary, Aearo Technologies, now in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, was the defendant solely liable for the allegedly defective earplugs. 3M vowed to appeal what it called an "incomplete and inaccurate" order.

December 22, 2022, 5:16 PM