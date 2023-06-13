Florida Equestrian Rides High to $3.5M Verdict Over Progress...

News From Law.com

Attorneys for the largest U.S. commercial insurer arrived at a Miami state court with social media videos of a former equestrian title champion riding her horse skillfully post-auto collision. But jurors returned a multimillion-dollar award to the 24-year-old, whose counsel's trial strategy embraced the videos head-on. Michael Haggard and Kimberly Wald, a partner and an associate, respectively, at the Haggard Law Firm in Coral Gables, represented the plaintiff, Olivia Oney, who sustained severe injuries while sitting in the backseat of an Uber car when the driver crashed the vehicle that defendant, Progressive Insurance Co. insured.

June 13, 2023, 2:37 PM

