Florida's ongoing insurance crisis is causing insurers to rely less on outside counsel as peers go insolvent and insurance rates explode across the state. As underwriting losses have been piling up in the billions in Florida thanks to hurricanes and flooding, the state has seen at least two handfuls of insurers abandon the state over the last two years with others liquidating. The trend is causing an apparent slowdown in insurance defense work.

April 17, 2024, 2:46 PM

