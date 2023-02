News From Law.com

Florida's Third District Court of Appeal told a Miami state court judge that she should disqualify herself, when it granted a writ of prohibition but withheld issuance of the writ. "Because the judge was disqualified from the earlier case, it was pretty cut and dried that she be disqualified from this one," Andrew Berman, a partner at Young, Berman, Karpf & Karpf, said about the case in which Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Beatrice Butchko was disqualified.

February 21, 2023, 10:34 AM