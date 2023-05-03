Florida Class Action Begins as Cemetery-Plot Buyers Say Fune...

News From Law.com

The largest funeral home company in the world has "closed the market" on the resale of cemetery lot packages, according to three Florida residents who filed a proposed class action on behalf of what attorneys say could be tens of thousands of customers. Attorney Jorge Piedra, new managing partner at Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, is taking the lead in litigating the class action against Service Corporation International, a Houston-headquartered operation with a network of more than 2,000 locations in Florida, across the United States and Canada.

Florida

May 04, 2023, 3:14 PM

