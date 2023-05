News From Law.com

Even as Florida's legislature votes down another attempt to legalize recreational use of cannabis, lawyers in the space are still seeing opportunities within the space. Florida's cannabis landscape can be tricky to navigate because of the state's heavy grip on regulation of its medical marijuana industry. Regardless, business is on fire for the cannabis operators who have already planted their flag in the state with an expectation of more highs to come.

Cannabis

May 12, 2023, 12:40 PM

nature of claim: /