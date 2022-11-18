Florida Bar Seeks First Emergency Suspension in Wake of Hurr...

News From Law.com

The Florida Bar filed the first petition for an emergency suspension of an attorney to the state Supreme Court since Hurricane Ian inflicted "catastrophic" damage as a Category 4 hurricane. In the petition, the bar accused Jennifer Perez, a partner at Gauthier Murphy & Houghtaling, of recently assisting a nonlawyer in the "unlicensed practice of law, improperly supervising nonlawyer employees and engaging in the deception in operating a 'mobile claim center' in Fort Myers, Florida."

November 18, 2022, 2:47 PM