Florida Bar Provides Attorneys with Roadmap for Integrating ...

News From Law.com

The Florida Bar became one of the first governing bodies to provide members with a roadmap for integrating artificial intelligence into their practice.Scott Westheimer, president of the bar and a partner at Syprett Meshad in Sarasota, said the 18-page opinion is a culmination of one of his priorities during his term because of the promise and peril that artificial intelligence holds for litigators. "This is a groundbreaking tool to help our attorneys out," Westheimer said.

AI & Automation

January 23, 2024, 3:10 PM

nature of claim: /