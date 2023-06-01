Florida Bar President Champions New Mentorship Program for A...

News From Law.com

Counsel to Counsel will officially launch in September and it will include coursework to enhance the value of the program for newly matched mentors and mentees. The Florida Bar designed Counsel to Counsel to pair attorneys with less than three years of experience, who work at a law firm with three or fewer employees or are unemployed, with lawyers with five or more years of experience who are passionate about mentoring. And Florida Bar President Gary Lesser said that the Florida Supreme Court is "solidly behind the program."

June 01, 2023, 2:51 PM

