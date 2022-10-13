Florida Bar Accused Ex-Public Defender of Threatening State ...

News From Law.com

A former public defender is in the hot seat for engaging in what the Florida Bar characterized as "a rampage on social media," in which he voiced his disdain for multiple government officials, including a perceived adversary, the state prosecutor for the 15th Judicial Circuit of Florida. Alex Barnett accused prosecutor David Aronberg of multiple offenses, such as "being a racist, being corrupt, being a white supremacist, and being a criminal," according to the bar complaint. While most of the nearly 70 social media entries are too crude to cite in print, among them was, "revenge is best served as a cold dish, and Aronberg will get served better know this."

October 13, 2022, 7:51 PM