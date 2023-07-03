New Suit - Contract

Ford Motor Co. was sued by the Florida Automobile Dealers Association on Monday in Florida Northern District Court over Ford's electric vehicle Model E program. The court case arises over certain requirements put in place by Ford for dealerships to enroll in a program to be eligible to sell Ford electric vehicles, including the installation of charging ports. The lawsuit contends the requirements are unreasonably expensive and violate the Dealer Protection Act. The suit was filed by Kurkin Forehand Brandes; Bass Sox Mercer; and Quinton & Paretti. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00282, Florida Automobile Dealers Association v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

July 03, 2023, 6:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Florida Automobile Dealers Association

Plaintiffs

Kurkin Forehand Brandes Llp - Winter Park Fl

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract