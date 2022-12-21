Florida Attorney Who Fired Shotgun at Terminally Ill Woman L...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court entered an order that granted a petition for disciplinary revocation involving ex-West Palm Beach attorney Donald Jacobson, who fired multiple shotgun shells that peppered his then-girlfriend, a terminally ill cancer victim who had asked him for her medication. Anthony V. Alfieri, a professor and director of the Center for Ethics & Public Service at the University of Miami School of Law, raised important questions that go beyond the particular circumstances of his disciplinary prosecution and criminal punishment.

December 21, 2022, 1:05 PM