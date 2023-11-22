Florida Attorney Faces Dual Disciplinary Action Over Deposit...

News From Law.com

An attorney is facing dual-disciplinary action by the Florida Bar over his conduct in a deposition, and in a separate settlement negotiation before the presiding judge. In one case, the respondent, Robert Burandt, allegedly threatened to bring an officer into the deposition of an opposing party, even though the attorney, apparently, was aware that the litigant had a medical history of uncontrolled behavior in the presence of law enforcement, according to court documents from the case.

November 22, 2023, 1:16 PM

