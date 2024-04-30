Florida Appellate Court Vacates $8.5M in Punitive Damages Ov...

News From Law.com

An appellate court in Florida relied on a state Supreme Court ruling to vacate, in favor of an Am Law 100 client, a nearly $8.5 million punitive damages award that a jury initially returned in an Engle progeny action to the estate of a deceased smoker. Scott Schlesinger of the Schlesinger Law Firm is a tobacco litigation expert who is not involved in the case in which the defendant, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. appealed to the Second District Court of Appeal a jury verdict in favor of the plaintiff, the estate of Salvatore Giambalvo Jr.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 30, 2024, 2:27 PM

nature of claim: /