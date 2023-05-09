Florida Appellate Court Orders City to Pay Up Over Regulator...

News From Law.com

A Florida appellate court clarified the state's interpretation of a question that the U.S. Supreme Court has been grappling with for over a century: At what point does regulatory taking go from harm prevention to a backdoor way of taking property, while avoiding the payment of just compensation? Robert H. Thomas of the Pacific Legal Foundation in Sacramento, California, represented the plaintiff, Rodney Shands and his siblings, the owners of an offshore island in the Florida Keys allegedly taken at less than 5% of its value.

