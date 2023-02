Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Commerce and Industry Insurance Wednesday to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Stuart A. Teller on behalf of Florida 595 Travel Center Corp., which contends that its underground fuel tanks were contaminated after a storm. The case is 0:23-cv-60299, Florida 595 Travel Center Corporation v. Commerce and Industry Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 10:14 AM