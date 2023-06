New Suit - Lemon Law

Progressive, Jayco Camping World and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Wisconsin Western District Court over an allegedly defective motor vehicle. The suit was brought pro se by Valerie L. Flores. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00398, Flores, Valerie v. Progressive Insurance et al.

Insurance

June 14, 2023, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Valerie L. Flores

defendants

Progressive Insurance

Arizona Dept of Motor Vehicles

Camping World / Good Sam

Jayco

Olvein Riopedre

Sammy Mitchell

Sams RV

Summit Credit Union

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract