Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gray, Rust, St. Amand, Moffett & Brieske and Hawkins Parnell & Young on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Kroger and Vets Securing America Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by The Lee Firm of Georgia on behalf of Love Flores. The case is 1:22-cv-03604, Flores v. Vets Securing America, Inc. et al.