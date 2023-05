Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson, Elser, Moskowitz, Edelman & Dicker removed a personal injury lawsuit against Universal Studios to Florida Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of KHA and attorney Megan L. Garcia on behalf of Raquel Flores. The case is 6:23-cv-00895, Flores v. Universal City Development Partners, Ltd.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 12, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Raquel Flores

defendants

Universal City Development Partners, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims