Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Husch Blackwell and on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Transdev Services Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Kamandy Law Firm and McManus Kolenovic PC on behalf of a former Transdev employee. The case is 3:23-cv-00317, Flores v. Transdev Services, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 17, 2023, 3:32 PM