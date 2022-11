Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis removed a lawsuit against Metal Improvement Company LLC, a subsidiary of industrial manufacturer Curtiss-Wright, to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Marlis Park PC on behalf of Maria Flores. The case is 2:22-cv-08231, Flores v. Metal Improvement Company, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 10, 2022, 7:00 PM