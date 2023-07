Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Lowe's to California Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination and wage-and-hour violations, was filed by M Law Attorneys on behalf of a former sales floor supervisor. The case is 1:23-cv-01046, Flores v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Melvin Molina Flores

Plaintiffs

M Law Attorneys, Apc

defendants

Lowe's Home Centers, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination